Short Interest in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Rises By 180.4%

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 180.4% from the May 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

HIE stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.31. 87,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,926. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $11.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%.

In related news, Director James E. Hillman acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $28,377.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,191 shares in the company, valued at $138,637.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,175 shares of company stock worth $33,557.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 328,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 104,899 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 864,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 270,456 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

