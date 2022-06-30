Short Interest in Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Expands By 700.0%

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NWITY shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Network International from GBX 540 ($6.62) to GBX 450 ($5.52) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Network International from GBX 550 ($6.75) to GBX 505 ($6.20) in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

OTCMKTS NWITY traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,646. Network International has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

