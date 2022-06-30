Short Interest in Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Decreases By 80.1%

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 80.1% from the May 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NINOY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,181. Nikon has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Nikon had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nikon will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

