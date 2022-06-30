Short Interest in North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMCW) Declines By 52.4%

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMCW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NMMCW stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,608. North Mountain Merger has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32.

