Short Interest in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Decreases By 76.5%

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the May 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 88,728 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Perma-Pipe International by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 221,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Perma-Pipe International by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 45,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares in the last quarter. 22.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Perma-Pipe International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of PPIH stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.51. 21,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85. Perma-Pipe International has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $15.70.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

