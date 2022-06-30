Short Interest in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) Rises By 1,144.4%

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 1,144.4% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth $31,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pine Technology Acquisition by 4.6% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 78,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Pine Technology Acquisition by 0.3% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,016,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTOC opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81. Pine Technology Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.92.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance-related technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

