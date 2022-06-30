Short Interest in Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Increases By 123.9%

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,927,100 shares, an increase of 123.9% from the May 31st total of 3,094,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 72.6 days.

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $25.85. 94,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,922. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $35.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.49.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.50 to C$43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

