Short Interest in SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Decreases By 86.6%

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 86.6% from the May 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SilverSun Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SilverSun Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SilverSun Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 165.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 54,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNT stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 96,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,065. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $14.28 million, a PE ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.40. SilverSun Technologies has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $14.87.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, managed services, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

