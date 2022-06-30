Short Interest in Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Grows By 100.0%

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGEN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.26. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,865. Tecogen has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $31.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35.

Get Tecogen alerts:

About Tecogen (Get Rating)

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+ and TecoPower, a cogeneration product that supplies electricity and hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; Tecofrost gas engine-driven refrigeration compressors; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under the Ultera brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tecogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.