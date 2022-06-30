Short Interest in Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Grows By 100.0%

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TGEN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.26. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,865. Tecogen has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $31.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35.
About Tecogen (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tecogen (TGEN)
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
Receive News & Ratings for Tecogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.