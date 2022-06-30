Short Interest in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Expands By 460.0%

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 460.0% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
GF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.42. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,205. The New Germany Fund has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $21.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.13.
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.7254 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th.
About The New Germany Fund (Get Rating)
The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
