Short Interest in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Expands By 460.0%

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 460.0% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

GF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.42. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,205. The New Germany Fund has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $21.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.13.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.7254 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GF. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 117.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 37.5% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The New Germany Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 37.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 37.5% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 22,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter.

About The New Germany Fund (Get Rating)

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

