Short Interest in Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Expands By 488.9%

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 488.9% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 657,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS UNVC opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Univec has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

About Univec

Univec, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, licenses, and markets medical products in the United States and internationally. It primarily provides auto-disable and safety syringes. The company offers 1 cc AD-syringe for aspirating and non-aspirating applications, which are used for dispensing dosages of allergy, immunization, and insulin medicines.

