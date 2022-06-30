Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $14.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sibanye Stillwater traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 16018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.90 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.98.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 301.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 336,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 252,744 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter worth about $579,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter worth about $851,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.