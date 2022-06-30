Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Short Interest Up 176.8% in June

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,700 shares, a growth of 176.8% from the May 31st total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS GCTAY traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $6.71.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

