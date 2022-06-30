Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Short Interest Up 176.8% in June

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,700 shares, a growth of 176.8% from the May 31st total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
OTCMKTS GCTAY traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $6.71.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (GCTAY)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.