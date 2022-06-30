Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,224 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19,347.6% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 27,659 shares in the last quarter.
SCHG traded down $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $57.86. 11,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,799. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.84. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.23 and a fifty-two week high of $84.11.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
