Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,262 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $5.09 on Thursday, reaching $363.41. The stock had a trading volume of 29,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $398.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $458.42.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.