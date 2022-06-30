Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,516 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $31,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.70. 61,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,564,803. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.26. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

