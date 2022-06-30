Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 290,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 0.7% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $22,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,968,062 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.03.

