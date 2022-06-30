Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 6.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 136,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3,605.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 40,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.95. 471,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,941,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.67.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

