Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 522 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,360,000 after acquiring an additional 348,752 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,617,000 after acquiring an additional 320,753 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,702,114,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,768,000 after purchasing an additional 181,169 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $344.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,224,754. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.38.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

