Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) Shares Up 39.6%

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (OTCMKTS:SLNCF – Get Rating) shot up 39.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.49. 602 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLNCF)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.