Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.22

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.22 and last traded at C$3.22, with a volume of 69173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.38.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SVM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on Silvercorp Metals and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$567.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68.

Silvercorp Metals ( TSE:SVM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$52.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$54.99 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. This is a boost from Silvercorp Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

In related news, Director Yikang Liu sold 10,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$419,170. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,600 shares of company stock valued at $131,597.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

