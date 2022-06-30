SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.84

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$7.84 and last traded at C$8.03, with a volume of 111391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.30.

Separately, Cormark restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SilverCrest Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.13.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.90, a current ratio of 15.79 and a quick ratio of 15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -49.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.17.

SilverCrest Metals ( TSE:SIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 1.0699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.