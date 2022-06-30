Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) Shares Down 40%

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 40% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 8,865 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 321% from the average session volume of 2,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $907,570.00, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.34.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter. Simplicity Esports and Gaming had a negative net margin of 300.40% and a negative return on equity of 186.36%.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as an esports company in the United States and Brazil. It owns and manages professional esports teams, such as Flamengo Esports, one of the top League of Legends team in Latin America. It holds online, play-at-home esports tournaments, allowing gamers to compete for cash and prizes from the comfort of their homes.

