Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (OTCMKTS:SHKLY) Plans Dividend of $3.85

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2022

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (OTCMKTS:SHKLYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 3.8482 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of Sinotruk (Hong Kong) stock opened at $64.41 on Thursday. Sinotruk has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $105.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.18.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sinotruk (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of heavy-duty trucks (HDTs), medium-heavy duty trucks, light duty trucks (LDTs), buses, and related parts and components in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Heavy Duty Trucks, Light Duty Trucks and Others, Engines, and Finance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinotruk (Hong Kong) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.