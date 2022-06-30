Sippican Capital Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. General Electric comprises approximately 1.5% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.36.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $63.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.65. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $63.08 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -6.99%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Electric (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.