Sippican Capital Advisors Grows Stock Position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,976 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 2,079.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CEO Brett L. Pharr bought 2,500 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $93,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,093.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kia S. Tang sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $228,260.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,702.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CASH opened at $39.14 on Thursday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $65.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.66.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.20). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Meta Financial Group’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.72%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CASH. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

