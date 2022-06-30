Sippican Capital Advisors Increases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 125.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $129.77 on Thursday. 3M has a 12-month low of $128.19 and a 12-month high of $203.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Argus downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.64.

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

