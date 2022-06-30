Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 1,160 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sippican Capital Advisors lessened its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,611 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in General Motors were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in General Motors by 793.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $33.45 on Thursday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

