Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 500 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Sippican Capital Advisors trimmed its position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,433 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors owned about 0.23% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Dentgroup LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cambridge Bancorp to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $578.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.52. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $97.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.72.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.51%.

About Cambridge Bancorp (Get Rating)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

