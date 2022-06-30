Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 585 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Sippican Capital Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

NBR opened at $140.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $65.58 and a 12 month high of $207.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.83.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($13.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.95) by ($4.93). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 59.04%. The firm had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -29.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NBR shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.83.

About Nabors Industries (Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.