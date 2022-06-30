Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $88.60

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 88.60 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 89.50 ($1.10), with a volume of 4305996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.80 ($1.13).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Sirius Real Estate from GBX 142 ($1.74) to GBX 150 ($1.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.65. The firm has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 109.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.33%.

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile (LON:SRE)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.