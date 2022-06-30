SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Short Interest Down 66.4% in June

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 66.4% from the May 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SLCJY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.88. 5,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,902. SLC Agrícola has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.4313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.75%.

SLC Agrícola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company's products include soybean, corn, and cotton crops, as well as soybean seeds, brachiaria seeds, mung beans, popcorn, seed corn, wheat, stylis, and permanent livestock. It also focuses on acquiring and developing land for agriculture.

