Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.21–$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$181.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.52 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.67–$0.59 EPS.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,660. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.13. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.93.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $182,038.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,055.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $94,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,836 shares of company stock valued at $449,865. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 7.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

