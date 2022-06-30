Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.23

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 85705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.60 target price on Sokoman Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Sokoman Minerals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$50.29 million and a PE ratio of -4.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.33.

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, focuses on exploring mineral properties in Canada. The company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects that include Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and East Alder located in Central Newfoundland Gold Belt; and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project in north-central Newfoundland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sokoman Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sokoman Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.