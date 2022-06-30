South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Shares of SJI stock opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.88.
South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $824.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.67 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
