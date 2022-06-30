South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.88.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $824.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.67 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 841,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,891,000 after purchasing an additional 88,036 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 162,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth $3,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

