S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $48,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $334.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $344.06 and its 200 day moving average is $391.67. The stock has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.60.

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

