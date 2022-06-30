SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 11,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 167,179 shares.The stock last traded at $43.86 and had previously closed at $44.39.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWO. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

