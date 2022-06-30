SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 359,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after buying an additional 55,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $34.96 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.47 and a 52-week high of $45.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.57.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.