SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $48.05

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.05 and last traded at $48.65, with a volume of 55643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.97.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 528,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,925,000 after purchasing an additional 65,259 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,362,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

