Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.20

Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.20 and traded as low as $1.25. Spire Global shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 900,458 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.34.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Spire Global during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spire Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spire Global during the third quarter worth approximately $367,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Spire Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,176,000. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spire Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR)
Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spire Global (SPIR)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.