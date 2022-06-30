Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.20

Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.20 and traded as low as $1.25. Spire Global shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 900,458 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.34.

Get Spire Global alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17.

Spire Global ( OTCMKTS:SPIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.02 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Spire Global during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spire Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spire Global during the third quarter worth approximately $367,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Spire Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,176,000. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spire Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR)

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.