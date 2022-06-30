Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Acquires £125.82 in Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating) insider Paula Bell acquired 54 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 233 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of £125.82 ($154.36).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

On Tuesday, May 24th, Paula Bell acquired 54 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 233 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of £125.82 ($154.36).

On Tuesday, May 17th, Paula Bell sold 116,875 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.77), for a total value of £264,137.50 ($324,055.33).

On Wednesday, May 11th, Paula Bell bought 29 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 231 ($2.83) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 6,699 ($82.19).

On Monday, April 25th, Paula Bell bought 56 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 223 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £124.88 ($153.21).

Shares of SPT stock opened at GBX 247 ($3.03) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 231.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 240.44. The firm has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76. Spirent Communications plc has a 1 year low of GBX 209.80 ($2.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 310.60 ($3.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Spirent Communications from GBX 320 ($3.93) to GBX 310 ($3.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Spirent Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.