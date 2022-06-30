Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.47 and last traded at $22.99. Approximately 69,115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,327,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAVE. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.06). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $967.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.48) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 105.1% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 23,213 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth $248,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth $115,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $5,796,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

