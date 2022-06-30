srnArt Gallery Tops One Day Trading Volume of $259.00 (SACT)

srnArt Gallery (SACT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 30th. One srnArt Gallery coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. srnArt Gallery has a market cap of $53,475.22 and approximately $259.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, srnArt Gallery has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00192996 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.84 or 0.01572376 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00096133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00016035 BTC.

About srnArt Gallery

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

Buying and Selling srnArt Gallery

