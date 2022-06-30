Stacks Market Cap Hits $543.60 Million (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00002012 BTC on exchanges. Stacks has a market cap of $543.60 million and approximately $23.38 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00179963 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.68 or 0.00815108 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00086275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015261 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,016,794 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

