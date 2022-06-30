Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Trading Up 11.5%

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Rating) shares were up 11.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 611,789 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 296,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$68.71 million and a PE ratio of -8.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.31.

Star Diamond Company Profile (TSE:DIAM)

Star Diamond Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of diamonds in Canada. The company's principal mineral properties include the Star Kimberlite property and the Orion South Kimberlite property located in Fort à la Corne area of Saskatchewan, Canada. It also holds 50% interest in the Buffalo Hills project located in north central Alberta, Canada.

