Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 759,176 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,257 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $69,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $641,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,220 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,755 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 71,470 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 43,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 26,474 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.81. The company had a trading volume of 93,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,506,915. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.53. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $86.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

