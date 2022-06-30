State Street (NYSE:STT) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $67.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Argus raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $64.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street has a twelve month low of $61.29 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.03 and its 200 day moving average is $82.99. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that State Street will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 8.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 1,595.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,947,000 after purchasing an additional 88,265 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 13.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 134,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About State Street (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.