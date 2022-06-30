Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Stella-Jones from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of Stella-Jones stock opened at C$32.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$34.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.84. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of C$30.54 and a twelve month high of C$46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12.

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$651.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$568.57 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

