Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Price Target to C$3.50

Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Petrus Resources stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.70. 43,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,730. Petrus Resources has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44.
Petrus Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
