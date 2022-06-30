Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Price Target to C$3.50

Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Petrus Resources stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.70. 43,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,730. Petrus Resources has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

Petrus Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.