STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Gap Down to $32.24

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.24, but opened at $30.66. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $30.72, with a volume of 47,449 shares changing hands.

STM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($46.81) to €38.00 ($40.43) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 7.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,733,455 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $133,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,053 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 393.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,530,679 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $75,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,355 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,824,022 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $208,494,000 after buying an additional 1,197,001 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,847,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 374.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 802,557 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $34,688,000 after buying an additional 633,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.